A correction may be in store for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) shares?

In the latest session, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG) closed at $11.83 down -1.17% from its previous closing price of $11.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529794 shares were traded. NVG stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nuveen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVG has reached a high of $16.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVG has traded an average of 793.82K shares per day and 482k over the past ten days. A total of 213.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.52M. Shares short for NVG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 20.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 28.68k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.01%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NVG is 0.51, from 0.82 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.21.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.