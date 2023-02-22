A glimpse at PayPal Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) closed at $75.24 up 0.78% from its previous closing price of $74.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14492339 shares were traded. PYPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.68.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PayPal Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2023, SMBC Nikko Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $95 to $75.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its Overweight to Sector Weight on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when SCHULMAN DANIEL H bought 26,065 shares for $76.17 per share. The transaction valued at 1,985,306 led to the insider holds 395,351 shares of the business.

Scheibe Gabrielle sold 150 shares of PYPL for $14,242 on Sep 16. The insider now owns 8,927 shares after completing the transaction at $94.95 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Alford Peggy, who serves as the EVP, Global Sales of the company, sold 21,791 shares for $97.82 each. As a result, the insider received 2,131,596 and left with 18,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PayPal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYPL has reached a high of $122.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PYPL has traded an average of 14.72M shares per day and 18.07M over the past ten days. A total of 1.14B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.12B. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PYPL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 23.28M with a Short Ratio of 18.66M, compared to 20.97M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 32 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.21 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.75. EPS for the following year is $5.51, with 35 analysts recommending between $6.1 and $5.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 31 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.83B to a low estimate of $6.7B. As of the current estimate, PayPal Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.48B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.38B, an increase of 8.50% over than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.15B.

A total of 44 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.52B, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.55B and the low estimate is $30.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.