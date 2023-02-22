A glimpse at Sumo Logic Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1920359 shares were traded. SUMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SUMO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2021, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when McDonald Lynne Doherty sold 56,527 shares for $8.30 per share. The transaction valued at 469,400 led to the insider holds 466,504 shares of the business.

Grierson Stewart sold 55,480 shares of SUMO for $460,706 on Dec 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 424,520 shares after completing the transaction at $8.30 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Chettiar Suku Krishnaraj, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 45,554 shares for $8.30 each. As a result, the insider received 378,280 and left with 315,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUMO has reached a high of $12.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SUMO traded 2.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.76M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SUMO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 3.28M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $77.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $78M to a low estimate of $77M. As of the current estimate, Sumo Logic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.05M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.84M, an increase of 17.70% over than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $298.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $297.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $298.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $242.12M, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $347.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $364.2M and the low estimate is $337.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.