A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

After finishing at $21.59 in the prior trading day, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) closed at $20.88, down -3.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5499305 shares were traded. NLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 27, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $19.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on June 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.25 to $6.75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Finkelstein David L bought 200,000 shares for $5.56 per share. The transaction valued at 1,112,000 led to the insider holds 1,669,013 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NLY now has a Market Capitalization of 10.17B. As of this moment, Annaly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NLY is 1.42, which has changed by -23.12% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NLY has reached a high of $29.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.04.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 468.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 466.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NLY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.01M with a Short Ratio of 14.01M, compared to 23.86M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.00%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NLY’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.52, compared to 3.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.05. The current Payout Ratio is 70.30% for NLY, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2022 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.54 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.06. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.26 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $816.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $890M to a low estimate of $707M. As of the current estimate, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $655.85M, an estimated increase of 24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $863.2M, an increase of 33.70% over than the figure of $24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $946M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $716M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.78B, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.65B and the low estimate is $2.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.