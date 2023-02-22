A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

After finishing at $310.27 in the prior trading day, Aon plc (NYSE: AON) closed at $304.68, down -1.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 846835 shares were traded. AON stock price reached its highest trading level at $309.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $303.45.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $310.

On January 13, 2023, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $363.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to In-line on January 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $330.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Neller Michael sold 1,000 shares for $311.59 per share. The transaction valued at 311,590 led to the insider holds 1,216 shares of the business.

Davies Christa sold 617 shares of AON for $196,428 on Feb 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 199,571 shares after completing the transaction at $318.36 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Spruell Byron, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 400 shares for $291.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 116,688 and bolstered with 2,743 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AON has reached a high of $341.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $246.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 311.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 288.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 782.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 679.81k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 210.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.53M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AON as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 1.43M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 0.60%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AON’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.80, compared to 2.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.85. The current Payout Ratio is 21.70% for AON, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 17, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.49 and a low estimate of $5.13, while EPS last year was $4.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.92, with high estimates of $3.24 and low estimates of $2.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.02 and $14.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.62. EPS for the following year is $16.28, with 19 analysts recommending between $17.1 and $15.75.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $3.83B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.95B to a low estimate of $3.73B. As of the current estimate, Aon plc’s year-ago sales were $3.67B, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.16B, an increase of 5.80% over than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.03B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.48B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.22B and the low estimate is $13.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.