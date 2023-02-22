A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

After finishing at $228.15 in the prior trading day, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) closed at $224.55, down -1.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2835588 shares were traded. NSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $228.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $222.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NSC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 113.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2023, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $273 to $266.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $285 to $245.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Squires James A sold 21,272 shares for $245.76 per share. The transaction valued at 5,227,765 led to the insider holds 1,001 shares of the business.

Shaw Alan H. sold 2,000 shares of NSC for $516,700 on Dec 01. The President & CEO now owns 30,158 shares after completing the transaction at $258.35 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Shaw Alan H., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $241.28 each. As a result, the insider received 482,560 and left with 32,255 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Norfolk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NSC has reached a high of $291.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $203.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 247.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 239.49.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.33M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 230.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NSC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 2.53M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NSC’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.81, compared to 5.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.77. The current Payout Ratio is 35.60% for NSC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 09, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 24 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.55 and a low estimate of $2.99, while EPS last year was $2.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.53, with high estimates of $3.8 and low estimates of $3.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.61 and $12.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.76. EPS for the following year is $14.94, with 27 analysts recommending between $15.95 and $13.69.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $3.11B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.23B to a low estimate of $2.95B. As of the current estimate, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.92B, an estimated increase of 6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.2B, a decrease of -1.70% less than the figure of $6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.04B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.74B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.75B and the low estimate is $12.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.