An average trading volume for Celestica Inc. (CLS) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $13.17 in the prior trading day, Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) closed at $12.95, down -1.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543825 shares were traded. CLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 27, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $10.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on July 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $12.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.65B and an Enterprise Value of 2.06B. As of this moment, Celestica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.05.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLS is 2.12, which has changed by 10.03% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLS has reached a high of $14.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 405.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 427.05k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 123.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.87M. Insiders hold about 8.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CLS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 979.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 423.14k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 0.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.02. EPS for the following year is $2.19, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.82B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.87B to a low estimate of $1.8B. As of the current estimate, Celestica Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.57B, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.77B, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.74B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.25B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.24B and the low estimate is $7.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.