An average trading volume for Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $38.48 in the prior trading day, Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) closed at $37.98, down -1.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1711270 shares were traded. NVST stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on August 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $46 from $40 previously.

On June 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $54 to $46.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on January 31, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Yu Howard H sold 657 shares for $36.55 per share. The transaction valued at 24,013 led to the insider holds 51,106 shares of the business.

Yu Howard H sold 5,341 shares of NVST for $244,244 on Apr 18. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 52,411 shares after completing the transaction at $45.73 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Aghdaei Amir, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,538 shares for $51.66 each. As a result, the insider received 544,391 and left with 364,779 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Envista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVST has reached a high of $52.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 163.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.64M. Shares short for NVST as of Jan 30, 2023 were 13.07M with a Short Ratio of 13.07M, compared to 11.96M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.01% and a Short% of Float of 10.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.02 and $1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $2.06.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $633.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $642.09M to a low estimate of $628.4M. As of the current estimate, Envista Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $631.4M, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $664.58M, an increase of 2.90% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $676.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $651.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.98B and the low estimate is $2.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.