An investigation into Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $97.20 in the prior trading day, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) closed at $94.58, down -2.70%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53444899 shares were traded. AMZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMZN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on January 30, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $171 from $142 previously.

On January 30, 2023, Barclays reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $130.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 25, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $121 to $118.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Selipsky Adam sold 241 shares for $100.16 per share. The transaction valued at 24,138 led to the insider holds 140,619 shares of the business.

Jassy Andrew R sold 23,874 shares of AMZN for $2,367,061 on Feb 15. The President and CEO now owns 1,964,506 shares after completing the transaction at $99.15 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Herrington Douglas J, who serves as the CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores of the company, sold 15,787 shares for $99.18 each. As a result, the insider received 1,565,676 and left with 553,114 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMZN has reached a high of $170.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 75.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 64.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.25B. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMZN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 70.39M with a Short Ratio of 70.39M, compared to 76.83M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 35 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $2.51, with 42 analysts recommending between $3.53 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

37 analysts predict $124.55B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $126.35B to a low estimate of $121B. As of the current estimate, Amazon.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $116.44B, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 35 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.28B, an increase of 7.50% over than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $133.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128.05B.

A total of 46 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $574.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $544.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $557.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $513.98B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 43 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $626.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $653.69B and the low estimate is $598.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.