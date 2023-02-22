An investigation into Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT)’s technical aspects

The price of Globalstar Inc. (AMEX: GSAT) closed at $1.16 in the last session, down -6.45% from day before closing price of $1.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3328691 shares were traded. GSAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GSAT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 137.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 21, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Taylor Timothy Evan sold 395,000 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 653,646 led to the insider holds 13,043,649 shares of the business.

Taylor Timothy Evan sold 395,000 shares of GSAT for $621,612 on Dec 08. The Director now owns 13,438,649 shares after completing the transaction at $1.57 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Clary Rebecca, who serves as the VP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 350,000 shares for $1.87 each. As a result, the insider received 654,500 and left with 1,809,129 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSAT has reached a high of $2.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3370, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5270.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GSAT traded on average about 3.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.80B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 681.44M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GSAT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 27.4M with a Short Ratio of 29.13M, compared to 28.9M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $38.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.87M to a low estimate of $38.63M. As of the current estimate, Globalstar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.48M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.46M, an increase of 44.80% over than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.09M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $162.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $145.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $151.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $124.3M, up 21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $203.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $212.99M and the low estimate is $190.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.