An investigation into Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $10.21 in the prior trading day, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) closed at $10.13, down -0.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2471643 shares were traded. SHO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.97.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Springer Robert C sold 1 shares for $12.35 per share. The transaction valued at 12 led to the insider holds 540,523 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sunstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 48.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHO has reached a high of $12.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.48M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 211.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.71M. Shares short for SHO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.89M with a Short Ratio of 11.44M, compared to 11.01M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.65% and a Short% of Float of 6.75%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SHO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $227.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $239M to a low estimate of $200.71M. As of the current estimate, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $173.89M, an estimated increase of 30.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $224.38M, an increase of 30.20% less than the figure of $30.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $237.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.93M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $906.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $868.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $895.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $509.15M, up 75.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $956.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $868.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.