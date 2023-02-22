An overall feel about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) closed at $206.55 down -3.43% from its previous closing price of $213.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 40821430 shares were traded. NVDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $214.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $206.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NVIDIA Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 118.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on February 21, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $240 from $210 previously.

On February 16, 2023, DZ Bank Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $195.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 23, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $198 to $238.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Shoquist Debora sold 23,532 shares for $205.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,824,060 led to the insider holds 162,944 shares of the business.

Kress Colette sold 10,741 shares of NVDA for $2,148,200 on Jan 26. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 536,960 shares after completing the transaction at $200.00 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, STEVENS MARK A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $167.42 each. As a result, the insider received 3,348,400 and left with 1,170,888 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NVIDIA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 87.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 48.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVDA has reached a high of $289.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 181.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 162.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVDA has traded an average of 45.79M shares per day and 51.56M over the past ten days. A total of 2.48B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.36B. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NVDA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 38.14M with a Short Ratio of 39.68M, compared to 33.8M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NVDA is 0.16, from 0.64 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.20. The current Payout Ratio is 6.70% for NVDA, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2021 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 29 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.34 and $3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.26. EPS for the following year is $4.29, with 35 analysts recommending between $5.2 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.01B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.11B to a low estimate of $5.93B. As of the current estimate, NVIDIA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7.64B, an estimated decrease of -21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.37B, a decrease of -23.20% less than the figure of -$21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.82B.

Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.37B and the low estimate is $26.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.