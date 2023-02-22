An overall feel about Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) closed at $40.59 down -3.63% from its previous closing price of $42.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1050410 shares were traded. TNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.29.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Travel + Leisure Co.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on February 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $49 from $71 previously.

On October 28, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $77 to $31.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $39.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Savina James J sold 12,000 shares for $42.93 per share. The transaction valued at 515,160 led to the insider holds 4,460 shares of the business.

HERRERA GEORGE sold 882 shares of TNL for $34,025 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $38.58 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, HERRERA GEORGE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,135 shares for $45.72 each. As a result, the insider received 97,604 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.46B and an Enterprise Value of 8.56B. As of this moment, Travel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.28.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TNL is 1.70, which has changed by -28.03% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TNL has reached a high of $60.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TNL has traded an average of 699.33K shares per day and 601.9k over the past ten days. A total of 83.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.21M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TNL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.48M with a Short Ratio of 3.48M, compared to 2.99M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.28% and a Short% of Float of 5.61%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TNL is 1.60, from 1.55 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.86. The current Payout Ratio is 35.20% for TNL, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2215:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.51 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.45. EPS for the following year is $5.08, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.45 and $4.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $907.34M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $960M to a low estimate of $863.75M. As of the current estimate, Travel + Leisure Co.’s year-ago sales were $870M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $862.62M, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $894M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $811.09M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.