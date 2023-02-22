Analysis of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL): Selected Notes

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) closed the day trading at $357.55 down -5.05% from the previous closing price of $376.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$19.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616365 shares were traded. POOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $370.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $355.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of POOL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on February 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $360 from $355 previously.

On January 11, 2023, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $417.

On December 15, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $291.BofA Securities initiated its Underperform rating on December 15, 2022, with a $291 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when HOUSEY HART MELANIE sold 2,500 shares for $384.01 per share. The transaction valued at 960,033 led to the insider holds 10,721 shares of the business.

Arvan Peter D bought 500 shares of POOL for $193,542 on May 18. The President/CEO now owns 61,825 shares after completing the transaction at $387.08 per share. On May 06, another insider, GERVASI MARTHA S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 300 shares for $391.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 117,557 and bolstered with 808 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pool’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POOL has reached a high of $488.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $278.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 346.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 350.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, POOL traded about 460.83K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, POOL traded about 602.08k shares per day. A total of 39.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.84M. Shares short for POOL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.48M, compared to 3.32M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.76% and a Short% of Float of 11.76%.

Dividends & Splits

POOL’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.00, up from 2.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88. The current Payout Ratio is 17.50% for POOL, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.24 and a low estimate of $1.8, while EPS last year was $2.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.3, with high estimates of $3.75 and low estimates of $2.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.88 and $18.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.78. EPS for the following year is $16.75, with 8 analysts recommending between $19 and $15.1.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.15B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $1.11B. As of the current estimate, Pool Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated increase of 10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.31B, a decrease of -7.10% less than the figure of $10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.3B, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.46B and the low estimate is $5.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.