Analysis of Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY): Selected Notes

The closing price of Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) was $33.84 for the day, down -3.31% from the previous closing price of $35.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 931451 shares were traded. SGRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SGRY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 23, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $48 from $58 previously.

On June 15, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Evans Jason Eric sold 5,884 shares for $33.90 per share. The transaction valued at 199,468 led to the insider holds 389,946 shares of the business.

TAPARO ANTHONY sold 1,085 shares of SGRY for $36,792 on Feb 13. The Chief Growth Officer now owns 98,084 shares after completing the transaction at $33.91 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Baldock Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Admin & Dev Officer of the company, sold 1,005 shares for $33.90 each. As a result, the insider received 34,070 and left with 140,845 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGRY now has a Market Capitalization of 4.32B and an Enterprise Value of 7.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.25.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SGRY is 2.74, which has changed by -22.86% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SGRY has reached a high of $63.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.51.

Shares Statistics:

SGRY traded an average of 869.91K shares per day over the past three months and 611.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SGRY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.72M with a Short Ratio of 4.72M, compared to 4.86M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.85% and a Short% of Float of 7.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.69 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $705.7M to a low estimate of $666.81M. As of the current estimate, Surgery Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $610.2M, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $666.69M, an increase of 11.80% less than the figure of $12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $678.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $654.49M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.23B, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.