Are analysts optimistic about Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) stock?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) closed the day trading at $103.65 down -2.89% from the previous closing price of $106.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5203987 shares were traded. ABT stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 26, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $118.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $110.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 12, 2022, with a $110 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Karam Sammy sold 4,200 shares for $108.75 per share. The transaction valued at 456,750 led to the insider holds 26,462 shares of the business.

Ginascol John F sold 11,000 shares of ABT for $1,235,520 on Dec 13. The EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT now owns 111,912 shares after completing the transaction at $112.32 per share. On Oct 27, another insider, STARKS DANIEL J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $97.46 each. As a result, the insider received 4,872,932 and left with 6,873,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABT now has a Market Capitalization of 184.96B and an Enterprise Value of 191.47B. As of this moment, Abbott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.90.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABT is 0.65, which has changed by -11.60% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABT has reached a high of $124.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.10.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABT traded about 4.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABT traded about 3.98M shares per day. A total of 1.75B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.73B. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ABT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12M with a Short Ratio of 12.00M, compared to 16.68M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 0.70%.

Dividends & Splits

ABT’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.04, up from 1.92 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.53. The current Payout Ratio is 38.00% for ABT, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 10000:4798 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.48 and $4.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.4. EPS for the following year is $4.85, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.98 and $4.54.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $9.64B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.9B to a low estimate of $9.5B. As of the current estimate, Abbott Laboratories’s year-ago sales were $11.89B, an estimated decrease of -18.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.86B, a decrease of -12.40% over than the figure of -$18.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.56B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.65B, down -8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.44B and the low estimate is $41.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.