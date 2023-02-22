Are analysts optimistic about Bloom Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:BE) stock?

The closing price of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) was $22.38 for the day, down -4.73% from the previous closing price of $23.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2606573 shares were traded. BE stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.33.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $27 from $29 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Sridhar KR sold 27,088 shares for $22.91 per share. The transaction valued at 620,586 led to the insider holds 601,885 shares of the business.

Sridhar KR sold 7,487 shares of BE for $176,768 on Feb 16. The Chairman & CEO now owns 628,973 shares after completing the transaction at $23.61 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Moore Sharelynn Faye, who serves as the EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 6,238 shares for $23.60 each. As a result, the insider received 147,217 and left with 155,674 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BE has reached a high of $31.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.54.

Shares Statistics:

BE traded an average of 2.29M shares per day over the past three months and 2.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 186.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.93M. Insiders hold about 6.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 17.54M with a Short Ratio of 16.81M, compared to 16.46M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.99% and a Short% of Float of 11.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 15 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $395.76M to a low estimate of $241.4M. As of the current estimate, Bloom Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $201.04M, an estimated increase of 56.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $342.79M, an increase of 40.90% less than the figure of $56.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $417.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $290.6M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $1.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.