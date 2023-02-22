Are analysts optimistic about Prothena Corporation plc’s (NASDAQ:PRTA) stock?

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) closed the day trading at $51.37 down -3.84% from the previous closing price of $53.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557599 shares were traded. PRTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRTA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.40 and its Current Ratio is at 10.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 27, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $94.

On November 04, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $52 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Nguyen Tran sold 10,000 shares for $53.34 per share. The transaction valued at 533,397 led to the insider holds 3,200 shares of the business.

Nguyen Tran sold 10,000 shares of PRTA for $555,306 on Jan 18. The Chief Strategy Officer and CFO now owns 3,200 shares after completing the transaction at $55.53 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Cooke Shane, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $52.92 each. As a result, the insider received 264,608 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRTA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.71B and an Enterprise Value of 2.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 496.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 431.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.09.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRTA is 0.40, which has changed by 64.62% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRTA has reached a high of $66.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRTA traded about 533.39K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRTA traded about 388.48k shares per day. A total of 51.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.35M. Insiders hold about 4.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.78M, compared to 2.64M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 12.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$1.14, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.07, with high estimates of -$0.86 and low estimates of -$1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.65 and -$3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.02. EPS for the following year is -$3.78, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.08 and -$5.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $200.58M, down -79.30% from the average estimate.