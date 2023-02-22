Are Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Bilibili Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.50, down -2.49% from its previous closing price of $22.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5634359 shares were traded. BILI stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.40.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BILI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $11.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BILI now has a Market Capitalization of 9.38B and an Enterprise Value of 8.73B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.02.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BILI is 1.03, which has changed by -26.87% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BILI has reached a high of $35.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BILI traded 10.76M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 395.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 316.76M. Insiders hold about 3.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BILI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 21.65M with a Short Ratio of 21.65M, compared to 21.66M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.34 and -$2.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.54. EPS for the following year is -$1.41, with 29 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$1.81.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $896.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $989.31M to a low estimate of $881.85M. As of the current estimate, Bilibili Inc.’s year-ago sales were $803.22M, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $831.91M, an increase of 18.50% over than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $882.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $781.23M.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.69B, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.1B and the low estimate is $3.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.