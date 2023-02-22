Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $83.11 in the prior trading day, Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) closed at $80.52, down -3.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 802702 shares were traded. ARES stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $92.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Ares Corporate Opportunities F sold 4,770,000 shares for $26.06 per share. The transaction valued at 124,310,970 led to the insider holds 14,326,090 shares of the business.

RESSLER ANTONY P sold 16,879 shares of ARES for $1,436,740 on Feb 10. The Co-Founder & Exec. Chairman now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $85.12 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, RESSLER ANTONY P, who serves as the Co-Founder & Exec. Chairman of the company, sold 156,477 shares for $86.28 each. As a result, the insider received 13,501,269 and left with 16,879 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 95.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARES has reached a high of $87.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.23.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 175.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.38M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARES as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 3.77M, compared to 3.63M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.47%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ARES’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.67, compared to 3.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.76.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.3 and $3.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.03. EPS for the following year is $5.1, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.6 and $4.76.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $708.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $774.4M to a low estimate of $677.1M. As of the current estimate, Ares Management Corporation’s year-ago sales were $739.08M, an estimated decrease of -4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $773.58M, an increase of 30.70% over than the figure of -$4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $831.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $716.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.06B, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.53B and the low estimate is $3.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.