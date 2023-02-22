As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) offers stability

The closing price of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) was $25.94 for the day, down -4.53% from the previous closing price of $27.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 688114 shares were traded. COLL stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.85.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of COLL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Kuhlmann Shirley R. sold 21,811 shares for $26.88 per share. The transaction valued at 586,280 led to the insider holds 137,502 shares of the business.

Ciaffoni Joseph sold 11,250 shares of COLL for $302,400 on Feb 13. The President and CEO now owns 400,087 shares after completing the transaction at $26.88 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Dreyer Scott, who serves as the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 17,834 shares for $27.39 each. As a result, the insider received 488,554 and left with 102,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLL has reached a high of $30.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.78.

Shares Statistics:

COLL traded an average of 431.76K shares per day over the past three months and 909.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.15M. Shares short for COLL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.94M, compared to 3.59M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.82% and a Short% of Float of 16.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.88 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $128.3M to a low estimate of $121.3M. As of the current estimate, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.36M, an estimated increase of 357.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $139.2M, an increase of 66.20% less than the figure of $357.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $462.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $455.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $459.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $276.87M, up 66.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $569.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $573M and the low estimate is $565M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.