As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Discover Financial Services (DFS) offers stability

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) closed the day trading at $109.13 down -1.84% from the previous closing price of $111.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2131096 shares were traded. DFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DFS, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $115 to $120.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Minetti Carlos sold 7,000 shares for $118.00 per share. The transaction valued at 826,000 led to the insider holds 114,493 shares of the business.

Minetti Carlos sold 7,000 shares of DFS for $809,550 on Feb 01. The EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking now owns 121,493 shares after completing the transaction at $115.65 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Moskow Michael H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,291 shares for $105.10 each. As a result, the insider received 135,684 and left with 51,596 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Discover’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DFS has reached a high of $125.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DFS traded about 2.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DFS traded about 1.94M shares per day. A total of 273.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 265.25M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DFS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.58M with a Short Ratio of 5.58M, compared to 4.7M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Dividends & Splits

DFS’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.40, up from 1.76 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.16.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.73 and a low estimate of $2.83, while EPS last year was $4.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.55, with high estimates of $4.18 and low estimates of $2.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.08 and $11.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.66. EPS for the following year is $14.27, with 21 analysts recommending between $16.75 and $12.21.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $3.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.9B to a low estimate of $3.54B. As of the current estimate, Discover Financial Services’s year-ago sales were $2.9B, an estimated increase of 27.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.81B, an increase of 18.10% less than the figure of $27.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.59B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.34B, up 15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.7B and the low estimate is $14.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.