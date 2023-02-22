ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) closed the day trading at $6.94 down -2.25% from the previous closing price of $7.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6026491 shares were traded. ASX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.91.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 07, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13.30 to $8.10.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ASE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASX has reached a high of $7.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASX traded about 6.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASX traded about 6.69M shares per day. A total of 2.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.11B. Shares short for ASX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.47M with a Short Ratio of 5.92M, compared to 7.31M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

ASX’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.47, up from 4.20 a year ago. The current Payout Ratio is 47.73% for ASX, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 03, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 02, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $4.67B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.9B to a low estimate of $4.43B. As of the current estimate, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $5.18B, an estimated decrease of -10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.01B, a decrease of -8.10% over than the figure of -$10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.94B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.39B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.23B and the low estimate is $23.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.