Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) closed the day trading at $61.83 down -1.70% from the previous closing price of $62.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602976 shares were traded. CIVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.24.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CIVI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $71.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $77.

On September 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $80.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on September 20, 2022, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT sold 4,918,032 shares for $61.00 per share. The transaction valued at 299,999,952 led to the insider holds 16,480,721 shares of the business.

Garbiso Sandra sold 1,900 shares of CIVI for $123,500 on Sep 13. The CAO and Treasurer now owns 27,998 shares after completing the transaction at $65.00 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Counts Travis L, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer & Sec. of the company, bought 3,556 shares for $65.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 234,471 and bolstered with 22,699 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Civitas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIVI has reached a high of $80.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CIVI traded about 555.46K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CIVI traded about 492.59k shares per day. A total of 85.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.37M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.03% stake in the company. Shares short for CIVI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.91M with a Short Ratio of 3.91M, compared to 4.01M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.60% and a Short% of Float of 9.31%.

Dividends & Splits

CIVI’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.00, up from 0.70 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.89 and a low estimate of $2.41, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.71, with high estimates of $2.93 and low estimates of $2.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.22 and $12.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.46. EPS for the following year is $10.97, with 7 analysts recommending between $12.23 and $9.31.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $749.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $802.3M to a low estimate of $692M. As of the current estimate, Civitas Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $510.46M, an estimated increase of 46.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $734.67M, a decrease of -10.20% less than the figure of $46.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $782.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $682M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $930.61M, up 302.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.2B and the low estimate is $2.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.