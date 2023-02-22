Considering Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $12.57 in the prior trading day, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) closed at $12.46, down -0.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2842758 shares were traded. MLCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MLCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $10 from $7 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLCO has reached a high of $14.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.07M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 462.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 440.64M. Insiders hold about 33.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MLCO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.78M with a Short Ratio of 8.84M, compared to 13.4M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.39 and -$1.25.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $406.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $525.25M to a low estimate of $300M. As of the current estimate, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s year-ago sales were $480.61M, an estimated decrease of -15.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.01B, down -29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.95B and the low estimate is $2.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 120.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.