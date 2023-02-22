Considering Tidewater Inc. (TDW) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $44.01 in the prior trading day, Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) closed at $42.87, down -2.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 810903 shares were traded. TDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.48.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TDW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 21,488 shares for $29.67 per share. The transaction valued at 637,566 led to the insider holds 3,036,296 shares of the business.

ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 25,300 shares of TDW for $767,688 on Nov 25. The Director now owns 3,014,808 shares after completing the transaction at $30.34 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, ROBOTTI ROBERT, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 19,713 shares for $30.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 593,296 and bolstered with 2,989,508 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDW has reached a high of $47.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 704.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 643.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.77M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TDW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 1.91M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.07 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $196.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $199.4M to a low estimate of $193M. As of the current estimate, Tidewater Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.17M, an estimated increase of 86.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $155.8M, an increase of 47.40% less than the figure of $86.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $199M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $660.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $654M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $656.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.03M, up 77.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $811.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $892M and the low estimate is $697.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.