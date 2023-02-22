GDDY (GoDaddy Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) closed at $76.21 down -2.06% from its previous closing price of $77.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 835450 shares were traded. GDDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GoDaddy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on January 18, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $103 from $86 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $80.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $95.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on December 13, 2022, with a $95 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Bhutani Amanpal Singh sold 3,741 shares for $78.86 per share. The transaction valued at 295,014 led to the insider holds 222,907 shares of the business.

Daddario Nick sold 806 shares of GDDY for $67,836 on Feb 02. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 14,649 shares after completing the transaction at $84.16 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Lau Michele, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 344 shares for $84.26 each. As a result, the insider received 28,984 and left with 62,209 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GoDaddy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDDY has reached a high of $88.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GDDY has traded an average of 865.41K shares per day and 1.07M over the past ten days. A total of 154.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.29M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GDDY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.86M, compared to 3.24M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $2.76, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.68 and $1.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.04B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, GoDaddy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 5.00% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.82B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.42B and the low estimate is $4.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.