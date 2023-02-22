HAIN (The Hain Celestial Group Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) closed at $18.35 in the last session, down -4.03% from day before closing price of $19.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1131084 shares were traded. HAIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.88.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HAIN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on February 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $17 from $19 previously.

On February 08, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $21.

On December 20, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $17.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on December 20, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Schiller Mark L. sold 25,000 shares for $18.75 per share. The transaction valued at 468,630 led to the insider holds 222,493 shares of the business.

Schiller Mark L. sold 25,000 shares of HAIN for $472,620 on Feb 15. The Director now owns 247,493 shares after completing the transaction at $18.90 per share. On May 17, another insider, Welling Glenn W., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,021,923 shares for $26.00 each. As a result, the insider received 26,569,998 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAIN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.65B and an Enterprise Value of 2.57B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.89.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HAIN is 0.89, which has changed by -47.81% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HAIN has reached a high of $37.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HAIN traded on average about 924.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 89.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.20M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HAIN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.58M, compared to 3.5M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $483.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $498M to a low estimate of $466.4M. As of the current estimate, The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $502.94M, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $468.61M, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $493.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $452M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.89B, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.