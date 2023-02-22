How is Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ACB) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) closed at $0.89 in the last session, down -4.74% from day before closing price of $0.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0444 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5033842 shares were traded. ACB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8820.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACB has reached a high of $4.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9809, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4096.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACB traded on average about 9.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.96M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 326.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.83M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.83% stake in the company. Shares short for ACB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 29.36M with a Short Ratio of 29.36M, compared to 35.94M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$3.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $47.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.09M to a low estimate of $41.13M. As of the current estimate, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.83M, an estimated increase of 25.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.69M, an increase of 29.70% over than the figure of $25.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.65M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $121.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $153.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.43M, down -7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $207.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $297.46M and the low estimate is $171.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.