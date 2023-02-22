How is Endeavour Silver Corp.’s (NYSE: EXK) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) closed at $3.06 in the last session, down -2.24% from day before closing price of $3.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1534473 shares were traded. EXK stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EXK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.75.B. Riley FBR initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2020, with a $4.75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXK now has a Market Capitalization of 594.67M and an Enterprise Value of 532.19M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.21.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EXK is 1.35, which has changed by -30.93% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EXK has reached a high of $5.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3664, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3458.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EXK traded on average about 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 189.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.36M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EXK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.74M with a Short Ratio of 5.74M, compared to 4.12M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $63.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.06M to a low estimate of $36.22M. As of the current estimate, Endeavour Silver Corp.’s year-ago sales were $48.52M, an estimated increase of 30.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.6M, a decrease of -31.40% less than the figure of $30.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $209.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $194.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.32M, up 17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $191.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $219.8M and the low estimate is $172.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.