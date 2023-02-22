How is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ESPR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) closed at $5.59 in the last session, down -5.57% from day before closing price of $5.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3271610 shares were traded. ESPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ESPR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 03, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $6.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on May 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Looker Benjamin sold 6,347 shares for $7.00 per share. The transaction valued at 44,404 led to the insider holds 64,453 shares of the business.

Foody Joanne M. sold 1,191 shares of ESPR for $8,319 on Jan 18. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 106,944 shares after completing the transaction at $6.99 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, Foody Joanne M., who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 942 shares for $7.69 each. As a result, the insider received 7,242 and left with 108,135 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESPR has reached a high of $8.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ESPR traded on average about 1.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 73.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.11M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ESPR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 18.12M with a Short Ratio of 18.85M, compared to 14.09M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.29% and a Short% of Float of 29.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$0.96, while EPS last year was -$1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.48 and -$3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.62. EPS for the following year is -$2.49, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.91 and -$3.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $20.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.88M to a low estimate of $18.1M. As of the current estimate, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.4M, an estimated increase of 35.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.15M, an increase of 22.90% less than the figure of $35.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.4M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $78.45M, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $152.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $346M and the low estimate is $91.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 97.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.