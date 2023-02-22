How is GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GFS) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $67.16 in the prior trading day, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) closed at $63.11, down -6.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2558491 shares were traded. GFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.67.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GFS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on February 15, 2023, Reiterated its Positive rating but revised its target price to $84 from $76 previously.

On February 15, 2023, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $72 to $80.

Loop Capital reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 15, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $80.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFS now has a Market Capitalization of 36.61B and an Enterprise Value of 36.14B. As of this moment, GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFS has reached a high of $79.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.74M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 546.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 538.18M. Shares short for GFS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 13.55M with a Short Ratio of 13.55M, compared to 14.56M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 17.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.33. EPS for the following year is $3.14, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.85 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.82B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.84B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.94B, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.85B, a decrease of -7.20% less than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.11B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.99B and the low estimate is $7.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.