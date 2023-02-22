How is Guess’ Inc.’s (NYSE: GES) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $22.37 in the prior trading day, Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) closed at $21.04, down -5.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1000413 shares were traded. GES stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 28, 2021, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $33.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on March 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when CHIDONI ANTHONY sold 10,000 shares for $16.60 per share. The transaction valued at 166,000 led to the insider holds 199,552 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GES now has a Market Capitalization of 1.20B and an Enterprise Value of 2.20B. As of this moment, Guess”s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.04.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GES is 1.88, which has changed by -3.71% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GES has reached a high of $24.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 724.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 582.19k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.26M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GES as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.84M with a Short Ratio of 4.84M, compared to 4.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.88% and a Short% of Float of 22.18%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GES’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.90, compared to 0.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.48. The current Payout Ratio is 76.40% for GES, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.35. EPS for the following year is $3.4, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.58 and $3.23.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $772M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $772M to a low estimate of $772M. As of the current estimate, Guess’ Inc.’s year-ago sales were $799.93M, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $610M, an increase of 2.80% over than the figure of -$3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $610M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $610M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.59B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.78B and the low estimate is $2.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.