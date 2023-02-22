How is NuScale Power Corporation’s (NYSE: SMR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) closed at $10.27 in the last session, down -2.56% from day before closing price of $10.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 687795 shares were traded. SMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SMR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On August 25, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $17.

On August 18, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Atkinson Dale sold 50,660 shares for $10.45 per share. The transaction valued at 529,549 led to the insider holds 110,195 shares of the business.

Mundy Thomas P sold 16,900 shares of SMR for $174,876 on Feb 14. The President, VOYGR Services now owns 47,364 shares after completing the transaction at $10.35 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Atkinson Dale, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 38,145 shares for $10.52 each. As a result, the insider received 401,259 and left with 61,855 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMR now has a Market Capitalization of 539.46M and an Enterprise Value of 450.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 231.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 279.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMR has reached a high of $15.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SMR traded on average about 713.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 579k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.70M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SMR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.63M with a Short Ratio of 5.63M, compared to 4.37M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100M and the low estimate is $85.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 513.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.