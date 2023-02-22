How is SLM Corporation’s (NASDAQ: SLM) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $14.57 in the prior trading day, SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) closed at $14.38, down -1.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2421947 shares were traded. SLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.31.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 103.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on February 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $16 from $19 previously.

On November 11, 2022, Compass Point Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $18.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 when Boyles Jonathan sold 6,140 shares for $17.43 per share. The transaction valued at 107,020 led to the insider holds 120,766 shares of the business.

McGarry Steven sold 15,016 shares of SLM for $296,566 on Feb 28. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 298,877 shares after completing the transaction at $19.75 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, McGarry Steven, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 22,834 shares for $19.89 each. As a result, the insider received 454,212 and left with 313,893 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SLM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLM has reached a high of $20.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 251.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 238.68M. Shares short for SLM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.9M with a Short Ratio of 5.32M, compared to 4.43M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SLM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.12, compared to 0.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.87%. The current Payout Ratio is 11.80% for SLM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2798:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.63 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.53. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.01 and $2.28.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $374.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $398.4M to a low estimate of $337.01M. As of the current estimate, SLM Corporation’s year-ago sales were $375.03M, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $377.16M, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $398.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $356.3M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.