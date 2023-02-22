I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Enbridge Inc. (ENB).

After finishing at $38.90 in the prior trading day, Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) closed at $38.08, down -2.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2911964 shares were traded. ENB stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ENB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enbridge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENB has reached a high of $47.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.02B. Insiders hold about 9.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ENB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 73.3M with a Short Ratio of 73.30M, compared to 50.73M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.63%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ENB’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.24, compared to 2.66 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.51. The current Payout Ratio is 362.40% for ENB, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.29 and $2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $2.3, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.43 and $2.11.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $10.3B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.3B to a low estimate of $10.3B. As of the current estimate, Enbridge Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.35B, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.24B, an increase of 8.10% less than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.24B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.3B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.39B and the low estimate is $34.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.