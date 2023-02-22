I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK).

After finishing at $92.42 in the prior trading day, Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) closed at $88.57, down -4.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1837569 shares were traded. LBRDK stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.46.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LBRDK by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Wendling Brian J sold 3,210 shares for $95.00 per share. The transaction valued at 304,950 led to the insider holds 11,368 shares of the business.

Green Richard R sold 3,270 shares of LBRDK for $296,880 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 8,814 shares after completing the transaction at $90.79 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, MALONE JOHN C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10 shares for $25.87 each. As a result, the insider received 259 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LBRDK now has a Market Capitalization of 13.66B and an Enterprise Value of 17.32B. As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRDK has reached a high of $149.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 610.2k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.28M. Insiders hold about 7.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.41% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRDK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.81M with a Short Ratio of 4.81M, compared to 5.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $1.26, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $1.88 and low estimates of $1.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.18 and $6.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.77. EPS for the following year is $12.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $16.08 and $7.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRDK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $967.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $998.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $975M, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $978.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.