IAA (IAA Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $41.46 in the prior trading day, IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA) closed at $41.27, down -0.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1956973 shares were traded. IAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IAA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on January 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $44 from $46 previously.

On November 08, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $52.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Kamin Peter bought 3,000 shares for $31.93 per share. The transaction valued at 95,790 led to the insider holds 115,096 shares of the business.

Kamin Peter bought 28,000 shares of IAA for $935,480 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 113,878 shares after completing the transaction at $33.41 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Kett John W, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $32.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 161,402 and bolstered with 139,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, IAA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAA has reached a high of $44.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.32.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 133.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.10M.