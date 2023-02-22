In spite of Intuit Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTU) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) closed at $396.26 down -2.01% from its previous closing price of $404.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1329265 shares were traded. INTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $400.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $393.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Intuit Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $500.

On October 03, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $360.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $500.MoffettNathanson initiated its Outperform rating on September 22, 2022, with a $500 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Chriss James Alexander sold 597 shares for $400.00 per share. The transaction valued at 238,800 led to the insider holds 344 shares of the business.

McLean Kerry J sold 9,000 shares of INTU for $3,852,000 on Dec 14. The EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp.Sec. now owns 14,574 shares after completing the transaction at $428.00 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Chriss James Alexander, who serves as the EVP, SBSEG of the company, sold 1,545 shares for $407.89 each. As a result, the insider received 630,190 and left with 344 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Intuit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTU has reached a high of $507.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $339.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 403.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 407.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INTU has traded an average of 1.51M shares per day and 1.16M over the past ten days. A total of 281.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.91M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for INTU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.40M, compared to 2.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for INTU is 3.12, from 2.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.66. The current Payout Ratio is 40.80% for INTU, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.47 and a low estimate of $1.41, while EPS last year was $1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.9, with high estimates of $9.26 and low estimates of $8.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.9 and $7.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.38. EPS for the following year is $15.54, with 22 analysts recommending between $17.23 and $14.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.91B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.04B to a low estimate of $2.81B. As of the current estimate, Intuit Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.67B, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.08B, an increase of 8.00% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.89B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.73B, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.65B and the low estimate is $14.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.