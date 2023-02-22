In spite of Warner Music Group Corp.’s (NASDAQ:WMG) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) closed at $31.91 down -3.86% from its previous closing price of $33.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1007444 shares were traded. WMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Warner Music Group Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 13, 2023, Guggenheim Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Atlantic Equities Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on December 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Benet Lincoln E sold 15,000 shares for $34.03 per share. The transaction valued at 510,450 led to the insider holds 399,341 shares of the business.

Benet Lincoln E sold 20,000 shares of WMG for $646,400 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 414,341 shares after completing the transaction at $32.32 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Benet Lincoln E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $38.25 each. As a result, the insider received 382,500 and left with 434,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Warner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 61.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMG has reached a high of $39.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WMG has traded an average of 1.44M shares per day and 1.35M over the past ten days. A total of 515.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.54M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WMG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.77M with a Short Ratio of 5.69M, compared to 6.27M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.24%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WMG is 0.64, from 0.51 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.18 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.42B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.46B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of the current estimate, Warner Music Group Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.51B, an increase of 5.20% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.45B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.92B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.27B and the low estimate is $6.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.