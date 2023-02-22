In spite of Zscaler Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) closed at $127.84 down -3.41% from its previous closing price of $132.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1496296 shares were traded. ZS stock price reached its highest trading level at $131.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zscaler Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on February 14, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $148.

On January 24, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $124.

On January 18, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $115.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on January 18, 2023, with a $115 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Brown Andrew William Fraser bought 5,000 shares for $108.78 per share. The transaction valued at 543,900 led to the insider holds 23,250 shares of the business.

Rajic Dali sold 7,113 shares of ZS for $811,866 on Dec 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 296,820 shares after completing the transaction at $114.14 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, CANESSA REMO, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,279 shares for $114.14 each. As a result, the insider received 716,674 and left with 302,092 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZS now has a Market Capitalization of 19.17B and an Enterprise Value of 18.56B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 42.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -70.04.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZS is 0.89, which has changed by -44.72% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZS has reached a high of $265.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 145.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZS has traded an average of 2.59M shares per day and 2.01M over the past ten days. A total of 143.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.47M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.72M with a Short Ratio of 8.72M, compared to 8.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.05% and a Short% of Float of 10.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 36 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 40 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 33 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $364.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $368M to a low estimate of $345M. As of the current estimate, Zscaler Inc.’s year-ago sales were $255.56M, an estimated increase of 42.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 33 analysts are estimating revenue of $387.39M, an increase of 35.10% less than the figure of $42.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $399.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $368.5M.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 39.90% from the average estimate. Based on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.1B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.