In the case of Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), what’s next?

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) closed the day trading at $80.72 down -5.57% from the previous closing price of $85.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2200289 shares were traded. ENTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ENTG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 166.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 15, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $100 from $86 previously.

On January 04, 2023, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $86.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Haris Clinton M. sold 11,344 shares for $87.39 per share. The transaction valued at 991,352 led to the insider holds 41,290 shares of the business.

GRAVES GREGORY B sold 3,691 shares of ENTG for $309,023 on Feb 14. The EVP & CFO now owns 33,932 shares after completing the transaction at $83.72 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, O’Neill James Anthony, who serves as the SVP & CTO of the company, sold 3,297 shares for $115.00 each. As a result, the insider received 379,155 and left with 15,131 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Entegris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.85.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENTG is 1.30, which has changed by -35.10% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENTG has reached a high of $141.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ENTG traded about 1.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ENTG traded about 2.38M shares per day. A total of 148.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.90M. Shares short for ENTG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.59M with a Short Ratio of 6.59M, compared to 8M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.42% and a Short% of Float of 5.54%.

Dividends & Splits

ENTG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.52.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $3.83, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.37 and $3.24.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $894.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $898.6M to a low estimate of $889M. As of the current estimate, Entegris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $649.65M, an estimated increase of 37.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $875.96M, an increase of 26.50% less than the figure of $37.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $920.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $853.8M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.28B, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.2B and the low estimate is $3.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.