In the case of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM), what’s next?

The closing price of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) was $4.95 for the day, down -4.81% from the previous closing price of $5.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2538384 shares were traded. HBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.9500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HBM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HBM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.36B and an Enterprise Value of 2.32B. As of this moment, Hudbay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.40.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HBM is 1.98, which has changed by -35.71% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HBM has reached a high of $8.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4452, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7835.

Shares Statistics:

HBM traded an average of 2.51M shares per day over the past three months and 2.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 261.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HBM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.33M with a Short Ratio of 8.33M, compared to 6.87M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.01, HBM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.02. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.32.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $488.82M to a low estimate of $349.08M. As of the current estimate, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $425.17M, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $422.75M, an increase of 11.70% over than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $433.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $412.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.79B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.