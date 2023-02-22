In the case of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN), what’s next?

The closing price of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) was $47.89 for the day, down -4.24% from the previous closing price of $50.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502683 shares were traded. LEGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LEGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEGN now has a Market Capitalization of 8.37B and an Enterprise Value of 7.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 67.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 65.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEGN has reached a high of $57.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.44.

Shares Statistics:

LEGN traded an average of 661.75K shares per day over the past three months and 514.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.11M. Insiders hold about 1.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LEGN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 3.6M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$2.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.48. EPS for the following year is -$1.72, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.09 and -$4.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $50M to a low estimate of $12M. As of the current estimate, Legend Biotech Corporation’s year-ago sales were $20.23M, an estimated increase of 56.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.98M, an increase of 71.70% over than the figure of $56.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $144.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $89.79M, up 60.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $185.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $294.87M and the low estimate is $54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.