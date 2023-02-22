Invest in Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $3.31 in the prior trading day, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) closed at $3.15, down -4.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6596243 shares were traded. CDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1150.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CDE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when MELLOR ROBERT E bought 1,000 shares for $4.51 per share. The transaction valued at 4,507 led to the insider holds 206,019 shares of the business.

Routledge Michael bought 11,760 shares of CDE for $50,086 on Feb 25. The SVP & Chief Operating Officer now owns 189,128 shares after completing the transaction at $4.26 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Whelan Thomas S, who serves as the SVP & CFO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $4.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 42,490 and bolstered with 406,683 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDE has reached a high of $5.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6018, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4048.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 278.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.60M. Insiders hold about 1.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CDE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.22M with a Short Ratio of 14.22M, compared to 12.66M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.81% and a Short% of Float of 4.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $200.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $206.1M to a low estimate of $191M. As of the current estimate, Coeur Mining Inc.’s year-ago sales were $207.88M, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $783M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $778M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $779.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $832.83M, down -6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $831.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $872.04M and the low estimate is $790M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.