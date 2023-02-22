Invest in DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $75.08 in the prior trading day, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) closed at $72.96, down -2.82%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3094014 shares were traded. DD stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.72.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $80 from $75 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DuPont’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DD has reached a high of $84.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.96M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 477.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 453.33M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 17.14M with a Short Ratio of 17.14M, compared to 20.59M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.74%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DD’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.20, compared to 1.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.48. The current Payout Ratio is 10.90% for DD, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2019 when the company split stock in a 4725:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.42 and $4.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.3. EPS for the following year is $4.94, with 20 analysts recommending between $5.28 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.4B, down -19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.97B and the low estimate is $16.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.