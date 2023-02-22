Investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) closed at $186.55 down -1.09% from its previous closing price of $188.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 837773 shares were traded. AJG stock price reached its highest trading level at $188.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $185.39.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 115.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $211.

On January 18, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $210.

On December 15, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $225.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on December 15, 2022, with a $225 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when McCurdy Kay W sold 182 shares for $196.59 per share. The transaction valued at 35,779 led to the insider holds 31,091 shares of the business.

McCurdy Kay W sold 750 shares of AJG for $149,250 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 31,273 shares after completing the transaction at $199.00 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, HOWELL DOUGLAS K, who serves as the VP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,700 shares for $196.32 each. As a result, the insider received 922,704 and left with 88,123 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arthur’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AJG has reached a high of $202.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $148.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 192.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 179.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AJG has traded an average of 750.27K shares per day and 692.57k over the past ten days. A total of 211.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.85M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AJG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 1.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AJG is 2.20, from 1.83 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.66. The current Payout Ratio is 37.90% for AJG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 18, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.14 and a low estimate of $2.84, while EPS last year was $2.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.95, with high estimates of $2.03 and low estimates of $1.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.13 and $8.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.85. EPS for the following year is $9.97, with 16 analysts recommending between $10.64 and $9.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.68B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.74B to a low estimate of $2.65B. As of the current estimate, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s year-ago sales were $2.38B, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.3B, an increase of 14.70% over than the figure of $12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.26B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AJG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.42B, up 14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.24B and the low estimate is $10.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.