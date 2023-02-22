Investing in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) closed at $163.93 down -1.51% from its previous closing price of $166.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1946221 shares were traded. MMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $165.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $163.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on January 30, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $175 from $160 previously.

On January 20, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $168.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $181 to $178.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when FANJUL OSCAR sold 2,900 shares for $173.70 per share. The transaction valued at 503,731 led to the insider holds 75,447 shares of the business.

FANJUL OSCAR sold 5,750 shares of MMC for $988,798 on Feb 03. The Director now owns 78,347 shares after completing the transaction at $171.96 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Beswick Paul, who serves as the SVP, Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 1,171 shares for $176.75 each. As a result, the insider received 206,974 and left with 8,118 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Marsh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMC has reached a high of $183.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $143.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 170.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 162.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MMC has traded an average of 1.62M shares per day and 1.64M over the past ten days. A total of 493.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 490.26M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MMC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.99M, compared to 3.96M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 0.73%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MMC is 2.36, from 1.86 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58. The current Payout Ratio is 36.90% for MMC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.55 and a low estimate of $2.34, while EPS last year was $2.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.13, with high estimates of $2.26 and low estimates of $2.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.93 and $7.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.57. EPS for the following year is $8.32, with 18 analysts recommending between $8.65 and $8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.86B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.96B to a low estimate of $5.72B. As of the current estimate, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.55B, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.71B, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.57B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.72B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.9B and the low estimate is $22.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.