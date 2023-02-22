Investing in Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $32.46, down -1.55% from its previous closing price of $32.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 769891 shares were traded. VRDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VRDN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.30 and its Current Ratio is at 17.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On December 19, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.

On December 16, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $51.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on December 16, 2022, with a $51 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Violin Jonathan sold 50,000 shares for $36.80 per share. The transaction valued at 1,840,000 led to the insider holds 430,905 shares of the business.

Meisner Lara sold 6,843 shares of VRDN for $244,021 on Jan 23. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $35.66 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Katz Barrett, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 24,853 shares for $37.21 each. As a result, the insider received 924,780 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRDN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.33B and an Enterprise Value of 1.04B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 685.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 554.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.27.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VRDN is 0.94, which has changed by 72.62% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VRDN has reached a high of $39.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VRDN traded 632.50K shares on average per day over the past three months and 495.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.21M. Insiders hold about 1.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VRDN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.37M, compared to 2.76M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.88% and a Short% of Float of 6.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.94, while EPS last year was -$1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.81, with high estimates of -$0.74 and low estimates of -$1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.15 and -$3.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.56. EPS for the following year is -$3.46, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.12 and -$5.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.96M, down -28.10% from the average estimate.