Is Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) closed at $24.45 in the last session, up 0.08% from day before closing price of $24.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10422703 shares were traded. PINS stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PINS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $25 to $30.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Gavini Naveen sold 52,190 shares for $24.80 per share. The transaction valued at 1,294,114 led to the insider holds 374,996 shares of the business.

JORDAN JEFFREY D sold 7,500 shares of PINS for $197,325 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 206,715 shares after completing the transaction at $26.31 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Sharp Evan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 54,884 shares for $26.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,443,257 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PINS now has a Market Capitalization of 16.99B and an Enterprise Value of 14.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -598.80.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PINS is 0.98, which has changed by 4.45% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $29.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PINS traded on average about 11.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 674.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.72M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PINS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 32.4M with a Short Ratio of 32.40M, compared to 29.79M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.74% and a Short% of Float of 5.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 24 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $593.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $600.04M to a low estimate of $582.3M. As of the current estimate, Pinterest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $574.88M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $706.93M, an increase of 6.20% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $750M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $637.4M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $2.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.